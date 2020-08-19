Aquapure: Bottled water deliveries face week-long delays due to surge in demand

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known bottled water producer said it was likely a week behind on its bottled water deliveries due to a surge in demand and COVID-19 restrictions.

Geoffrey Knowles, Aquapure’s managing director urged consumers not to hoard water.

“We have been inundated,” he said.

“We are still probably behind by a week on deliveries from the added demand plus the restrictions. We normally operate 7am to 10pm now we are doing 6am to 9pm. This is the height the season and it’s very hot out there. We have our full staff on, we’re paying overtime and our employees are rising to the challenge. They understand what’s going on and how important bottled water is.”