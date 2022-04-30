COVID SCARE: PM tests negative after courtesy call with US Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Despite a possible exposure of COVID-19, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson confirmed that the prime minister tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This comes after The United States Committee on Financial Services confirmed that Congresswoman Maxine Waters tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a courtesy call with the Bahamian prime minister.

In the statement, Waters noted that she is currently isolated and has no symptoms.

She insisted that she is “feeling fine”.

“I am following all protocols as recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and CDC guidance,” it read.

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots.”

Watson told Eyewitness News that Davis was expected to be tested again yesterday.

Coronavirus cases have doubled in the last two weeks in the country.

It remains to be seen if the recent infections, which have largely been the result of imported cases, indicate an upward trend as The Bahamas awaits gene sequencing of 100 samples to determine the presence of the omicron subvariant BA.2

As of Wednesday, there were 33,527 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in The Bahamas since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active cases stands at 176.

During the courtesy call on Monday, Davis and Waters discussed matters concerning the relationship between The Bahamas and the United States including the financial sector and crypto space, tourism, climate change and carbon markets, and gun reforms that can reduce gun violence in both countries.