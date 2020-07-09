Another COVID case in GB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Grand Bahama today.

The latest case is a 27-year-old man with no history of travel.

This is the third new infection for the island in 48-hours.

Two new infections were confirmed on the islands yesterday — a 33-year-old resident of Grand Bahama, who had no history of travel, and an undocumented male migrant, 20, whose nationality was not provided.

Eyewitness News understands however, the undocumented man is a Haitian national who recently entered the country.

These were the first cases for the island in over 60 days, and first cases for the country in over three weeks.