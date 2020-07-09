Another COVID case in GB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Grand Bahama today.
The latest case is a 27-year-old man with no history of travel.
This is the third new infection for the island in 48-hours.
Two new infections were confirmed on the islands yesterday — a 33-year-old resident of Grand Bahama, who had no history of travel, and an undocumented male migrant, 20, whose nationality was not provided.
Eyewitness News understands however, the undocumented man is a Haitian national who recently entered the country.
These were the first cases for the island in over 60 days, and first cases for the country in over three weeks.
“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” the Ministry of Health said.
There have been 107 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas — 82 in New Providence, 11 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.
While commercial international carriers resumed traffic to The Bahamas on July 1, and the vast majority of sectors of the economy has reopened, beaches and parks will be closed on New Providence, Paradise Island and Grand Bahama over the Independence holiday weekend — between Thursday at 10m until next Monday at 5am.
A nightly curfew remains in effect between 10pm and 5am.