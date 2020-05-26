Another COVID-19 relief flight scheduled for Friday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair advised yesterday that it will conduct another COVID-19 relief flight from Fort Lauderdale to New Providence on Friday at 2 p.m.

“This flight will only facilitate the return home of Bahamian citizens, residents, and those with valid work permits,” the airline advised in a statement.

“Persons wishing to travel must follow established protocols.”

The upcoming flight with be the fourth round of flights to repatriate Bahamian citizens who have been stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic and country’s border closures.

The airline advised that tickets are priced at $150 but existing Bahamasair tickets will be accepted and travel dates can be changed without penalty.

The airline also advised that persons wishing to travel from New Providence to Fort Lauderdale can book outbound flights to leave Nassau on Friday at 10 am – as both legs are available for booking.

The Bahamas began repatriating Bahamians from Florida earlier this month, making it mandatory for those individuals to receive a COVID-19 test before being allowed on the flight to return to The Bahamas.

The first round of Bahamians and residents – some 183 – were repatriated on May 8.

However, the flights were temporarily suspended after a previously COVID-19 positive patient was allowed to board and return to The Bahamas.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that a probe would be launched to investigate how the person was able to get on the flight.

Last week, those flights continued and 210 residents were e transported from Fort Lauderdale to New Providence on Thursday.

Additionally, some 135 nationals and residents, as well as three infants, returned to The Bahamas on Saturday.