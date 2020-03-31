Another COVID-19 case is confirmed on Grand Bahama

The new case was found in Grand Bahama, bringing total number of cases on the island to three.

The remaining 12 cases were found in New Providence.

“The latest confirmed case is a fifty-seven (57) year old female with no history of travel and no known direct link to previous cases,” read a Ministry of Health statement.

“The person is hospitalized and remains in stable condition.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other fourteen (14) COVID-19 positive cases. Case #12 has now been hospitalized and receiving supportive management. However, all previous cases remain in stable condition and are in isolation at home.

The statement added: “Members of the public are reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.”

There has been no update on the test results of suspected COVID-19 patient Kim Johnson-Rolle.

Rolle, who had a “significant clinical suspicion” of COVID-19, died in Princess Margaret Hospital last night shortly after being airlifted from Bimini.

The timeline of Rolle being admitted to care in Bimini and when she arrived in New Providence is unclear.

She was tested for the virus, but as of this afternoon, results had yet been confirmed.

Senator Michael Darville said today that the death of a suspected COVID-19 patient, who was airlifted from Bimini to New Providence, raises significant concerns about the processes in place to support those who fall ill to the virus in the Family Islands.