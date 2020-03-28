Another COVID-19 case found in Grand Bahama

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health said the new patient has no links to previous cases.

The confirmed case remains stable and is in isolation at home, as are the other ten cases.

The statement continued: “In view of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases, the Ministry of Health has decided to change the format of the COVID-19 Bahamas Dashboard to reflect the following statistics:

“Confirmed, Suspected and Recorded Cases” will now be amended to “Confirmed Cases;”

“Current Persons in Quarantine Facility” will now be amended to “Total Persons inQuarantine.” This new statistic will reflect the number persons in the Quarantine Facility and those persons who have been requested by a health care provider to remain in self- isolation;

The “Number of Persons Released from Quarantine” will be omitted;

The number of “Recovered Cases” and “Deaths” will be added to the new Dashboard.

“Members of the public are reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.