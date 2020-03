NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 10, according to the most recent dashboard released by the Ministry of Health.

The initial released graphic mistakenly says “recovered” cases and should read “released”.

It has since been corrected.

The country’s first case, a 61-year-old Bahamian woman, is the only recovered case to date.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen confirmed the new case was found in New Providence.