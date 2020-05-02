Another case of COVID-19 confirmed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Another novel coronavirus case has been confirmed in The Bahamas after a 49-year-old woman tested positively for the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

The woman has been allowed to self-isolate at home.

She had no recent history of travel, according to health officials, who said they were continuing, “to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 cases.

There have been 83 confirmed cases of the virus in the country — 67 in New Providence, eight in Bimini, seven in Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

As of today, there were 47 active cases.

Nine remain in hospital.

Twenty-five people have recovered.

The ministry reminded individuals in quarantine to follow all provided guidelines, namely remaining in their homes until the period of quarantine or isolation has ended.

“Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items,” read a statement.

“Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

“Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a $20,000) fine or up to five years imprisonment.”

There have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths in The Bahamas.

Health officials have tested 1,353 people for the virus.