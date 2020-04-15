Anglican Diocese lays off 66 staffers across central administration and schools

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Anglican Diocese has laid off 66 workers due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic, with all remaining staff in the Diocesan Office and schools will be placed on half pay.

The diocese said the decision will not apply to Bishop Michael Eldon School because the Grand Bahama community is still recovering from Hurricane Dorian.

“Like every entity in our two countries, The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Anglican Diocese (Central Office, parishes and schools) is living under the protocols occasioned by COVID-19, and has been severely negatively impacted by the consequence of such protocols,” read a press statement today.

“The financial repercussions have affected us all. Against this backdrop and in light of the dire and extreme economic forecast globally, we have sought to exercise the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Christian charity, sound judgement and clear thinking as a part of our good stewardship.”

It continued: After careful analysis of our Central Administration and educational system, we regret to say that we have taken the difficult decision to lay off 14 Diocesan Office staff, and a total of 52 staffers from three of our schools (St. John’s College, St. Anne’s School and St. Andrew’s School).

“This approach was taken in order to allow all entities to be sustained for as long as possible on this challenging landscape where only scarce resources are available but where life must continue.

It added: “Based on what is happening in our communities, no one should be surprised by these measures, or fail to understand the rationale behind same, even though painful. Together, let us continue to pray for the Church, for our two countries and for the world, as we work to help, heal, encourage and give hope.”