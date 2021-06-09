AML Foods completes acquisition of Exuma Markets for $1.75 million

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — AML Foods Limited yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Exuma Markets Limited in Georgetown, Exuma for $1.75 million.

AML Foods Limited noted in a statement yesterday that the transaction closed on May 31, with the company set to invest an additional $300,000 to remodel the store. The store will follow Solomon’s neighborhood concept but will retain the name Exuma Markets, maintaining its more than 30-year tradition.

“Solomon’s has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for three decades and we are excited to expand our operations to Exuma and deliver this experience to the residents and community,” said Gavin Watchorn chief executive and president at AML.

“We have listened to the feedback from so many on the island, and we are committed to consistently maintaining an assortment of fresh produce along with a great variety of quality grocery products and meats every day.”

Renovations to the store are currently underway and over the next four weeks, customers can expect to see a transformation that includes new flooring, lighting, and the checkout experience.

“Every time they come in to shop our customers will notice another improvement, either to the building itself or in the variety and consistency of products on the shelves. We intend to double the variety of items previously available. Exuma will be proud of the end results”, Watchorn said.

In addition to access to a full Solomon’s product assortment, there are plans to offer residents the ability to shop other AML brands at the Exuma location.

He continued: “Very shortly we will also introduce a program that will allow customers to order and purchase products sold in Fresh Market and Cost Right for delivery to the store for pick up, with e-commerce services to follow in the new year.”

To commemorate their arrival to the island AML donated $2,000 to the Exuma Foundation to assist with their preparation of hurricane shelters and food security program, as well as $1,000 to the Exuma Sailing Club.

“Support for the communities and neighborhoods that we operate in is a huge part of what we do at Solomon’s, so we thought it only fitting to donate to these two organizations that play such a pivotal role in the lives of so many in Exuma,” Watchorn added.