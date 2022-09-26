American woman being monitored after alleged suicide attempt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An American woman reportedly ingested medication in an attempt to commit suicide at a West Bay Street resort over the weekend.
Police were alerted that the Caucasian visitor had ingested an excessive amount of medication shortly before 10pm on Saturday.
According to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned and rendered medical assistance.
She said the visitor is being monitored, and active police investigations continue into the matter.
Skippings added: “Police are appealing to members of the public to help those who may be in crisis by paying special attention to the following warnings signs: feeling a sense of hopelessness, increase use of alcohol and drugs, engaging in reckless or risky behaviors and/or sudden withdrawal or isolation from family and friends.
“Suicide prevention is everybody’s business.”