American tourist injured in jet ski accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 20-year-old female visitor from the U.S.A. is currently receiving medical care at the hospital following an incident in the waters at Taino Beach around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday August 25, 2024.

Initial reports revealed that the victim was involved in a water activity when she was struck by a jet ski operated by an adult male. As a result, she sustained injuries to her upper body.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and transported the female to the hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.