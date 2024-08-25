American tourist injured in jet ski accident

LocalAugust 25, 2024 at 7:59 pm Theo Sealy
American tourist injured in jet ski accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 20-year-old female visitor from the U.S.A. is currently receiving medical care at the hospital following an incident in the waters at Taino Beach around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday August 25, 2024.

Initial reports revealed that the victim was involved in a water activity when she was struck by a jet ski operated by an adult male. As a result, she sustained injuries to her upper body.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and transported the female to the hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*