February 3, 2024
American Airlines launches new direct non-stop service between Miami and Governor’s Harbour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- American Airlines (AA) launched its new of direct, non-stop service, between Miami and Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera Saturday morning.

Aviation Director Dr. Kenneth Romer told Eyewitness News, just before take-off, that the AA flight, with 76 seats on board, was fully booked.

“This represents more airlift, a full flight, which means more heads in beds, more economic opportunities that benefit our country; especially our Family Islands,” Dr. Romer asserted.

The Aviation Director shared with EWN on Friday that the Miami-Governor’s Harbour route is just the beginning of added airlift within the Family Islands.

