Amendment: Lockdown lifted for Spanish Wells, Potter’s Cay vendors allowed to operate this Saturday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has issued an amendment to lift the 24-hour curfew and lockdown in Spanish Wells.

The amendment also allows vendors at Potter’s Cay dock to sell produce to essential workers tomorrow, August 15.

The vendors will be allowed to operate between 8am and noon.

Spanish Wells joins other islands where restrictions have been lifted: Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Chub Cay, Rum Cay and Ragged Island.

According to the current lockdown order, those islands are now under the Emergency Powers (Covid-19 Pandemic) (No 3) Order, 2020, which was amended on July 31 to extend the curfew to 10pm until 5am.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, released this evening, advised that Spanish Wells may resume normal commercial and social activity, effective immediately.