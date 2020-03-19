ALIV committed to supporting customers amidst COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — ALIV has begun company-wide social distancing measures but branded outlets will remain open as the provider monitors COVID-19 developments.

Chief Commercial Officer Gravette Brown said: “Our frontline teams that provide service in the ALIV branded stores and that answer our 611-customer service line continue to provide service as normal.

“At this time, all ALIV locations across the country are operating via normal store hours albeit with additional precautions in place to minimise the risks of the spread of the Coronavirus. We will continue to monitor our store opening hours and will advise our customers and the Bahamian public if it becomes necessary to change these.”

In a statement, ALIV stated it continues to closely monitor the impact on its employees, customers, partners and the Bahamian community at large at this crucial time.

It noted the heavy dependence on its network, and pledged to maintain high quality network service.

Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn said: “From the moment we realised how serious COVID-19 ALIV could become, we immediately went into preparedness mode.

“We have and are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our network would continue to perform at a high standard and meet customer demand, protect our employees’ health and well-being and play our full part in the Bahamian response to this global pandemic.”

While keeping subscribers connected during this time is a key priority, Blackburn underscored the health and safety of its employees and the Bahamian public is also equally a top priority.

“ALIV has now implemented the first steps of our preparedness plan, heeding the Prime Minister’s advice to maximise social distancing to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,” Blackburn said.

“We required all employees who can perform their duties from home to do so and we have ramped up our use of teleconference meetings. We are also assisting other employers who have taken the same measures by providing their employees with wireless broadband connectivity.”

The company urged customers to take heed of measures to prevent local spread of the virus, like limiting social contact.

“Given this, ALIV recommends that prepay plan, top up purchases and postpaid bill payments be made via the MyAliv app or at bealiv.com,” read the statement.

“The app can be downloaded from the Google and iTunes playstores. Additionally, if there are any other concerns where customers need to speak with an ALIV representative; they can dial 611 on their ALIV device and other phones can dial 242-300-2548 at any time, 24 hours daily.”

Persons with health-related questions or concerns can contact the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Hotline Numbers at 376-9350 between the hours of 8am and 8pm or 376-9387 between the hours of 8pm and 8am.