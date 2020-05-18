Aliv clocks up to 30 percent increase in data demand

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Aliv’s top executive said yesterday the company has seen a 20 to 30 percent increase in demand for data amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Damian Blackburn told Eyewitness News the COVID-19 lockdowns have resulted in higher residential demand as expected.

“We have got an overall increase of 20 to 30 percent in data,” Blackburn said.

“Obviously everyone is using that data to the maximum. It doesn’t mean we are getting more revenue by any means. We have got a lot more use of MiFis in particular because of the broadband needs of persons working from home.

“A lot of people are using that in tandem with their normal home broadband service from Rev. We are seeing the demand for data on the network in different places.”

Blackburn said: “Pre-COVID-19 the traffic would have been where people were working. Obviously we have got next to zero data demand in those places now and high demand on the residential side. It’s a tricky bit of engineering gymnastics we are doing to make sure we have enough capacity where people are located.

“We are doing a good job on that. We have done some upgrades and put more capacity into the network overall.”

Blackburn noted that the company is also working through its pre-hurricane season checklist.

“It’s sort of like a triple whammy because we have to maintain the network under the COVID-19 demand, prepare for the upcoming hurricane season and do it with less revenue. Nonetheless we’re good. Our team is doing a great job and we’re proud of their efforts.”

Blackburn also noted that with business who are able to offer curbside services now allowed to do so, the company has been able to reopen most of its retail outlets and realize some sales.