Airplane makes emergency landing at LPIA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Piper Aztec airplane with four people onboard was forced to make an emergency landing at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) this afternoon after experiencing a malfunction during flight, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA).

The aircraft, with Bahamian registration C6-TJJ, was originally en route to Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, when it began having issues with its nose and left landing gear.

The AAIA said it was made aware of the aircraft’s technical challenges around 12.55pm.

Less than half an hour later, around 1.20pm, the pilot “successfully executed a landing at LPIA with the use of only the right main landing gear”, the AAIA said.

There were no reported injuries.

The authority has launched an investigation into the matter.