AG calls former minister’s allegations “malicious and devoid of any lawful justification”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs has dismissed a legal opinion from former Deputy House Speaker Dion Smith regarding the prime minister’s failure to table financial reports relating to the government’s spending on coronavirus mitigation.

Smith called for Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ resignation over what he called a breach of the emergency regulations.

In a statement responding to the former MP, the government called the opinion false, insisting that there is absolutely no basis in law for the allegations made by Smith.

“The opinion and the conclusions drawn, and serious allegations of criminality made by Mr. Smith and Leader of the Opposition [Philip] Brave Davis, are based upon a false premise,” the statement read.

“They are wrong in law and on the facts, and those false allegations expose both Mr. Dion Smith and Mr. Davis to possible liability in civil law for libel and, possibly to criminal prosecution were a complaint of criminal libel to be laid by the prime minister against the said persons; and in the event of convictions, to the penalties set forth in the Penal Code for persons who commit criminal libel.”