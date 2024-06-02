Aeropost explains decision to shut down Bahamas operations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Logistics technology company Aeropost announced that it would cease operations in The Bahamas this month, a choice a press release from the company assured was not made easily.

“Despite our best efforts, the Bahamas remained the only market among the 30+ countries we operate in where we did not experience material growth,” the statement read.

“This stands in contrast to the overall success and expansion Aeropost is experiencing globally. As we are currently enjoying record growth due to our strategic partnerships and logistics services, particularly with our Asian distributors, it became imperative to focus our resources and efforts on markets where we are seeing significant and sustainable growth.”

The statement noted that the company pivoted at the beginning of 2024 from operating a marketplace to becoming a pure logistics technology company, which caused a “record-breaking” second quarter. However, the company acknowledged that this necessitated a reevaluation of its operations.

“In the Bahamas, we operated with a lean team, and we are committed to supporting our employees during this transition. Four of our team members are being redeployed to affiliate businesses within our group of companies, while only four or five individuals will be furloughed,” the statement continued.

“We remain grateful for the support and loyalty of our Bahamian customers and partners over the years. We believe this decision, while challenging, will ultimately allow us to strengthen our primary markets and continue delivering exceptional logistics solutions globally.”

Aeropost assured that all packages arriving at its Miami warehouse by June 14 will be shipped to The Bahamas and available for pickup at its main warehouse at 106 University Drive, Thompson Blvd.

If an order arrives in Miami after June 14, customers will have the option to request a Return Merhandise Authorization (RMA) from the seller, and Aeropost will return the item.

After June 18, the company advised that any unclaimed items will be deemed abandoned and destroyed.