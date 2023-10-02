Aeropost expands with shipping services in The Bahamas

Streamlined, courier service complements existing extensive online marketplace

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Aeropost has expanded its scope of operations with the official launch of Aeropost Courier, Powered by Click to Collect Ltd., which now offers freight forwarding services and allows shoppers in The Bahamas to ship just about anything from U.S. online stores in addition to the existing ability to shop the company’s extensive online marketplace.

The regional e-commerce and cross-border logistics provider boasts a well-established presence in over 38 countries and territories throughout The Caribbean, Central and Latin America, with The Bahamas becoming the latest addition to its roster of countries in November 2021.

Aeropost is known globally for its dual shopping function: an extensive online catalog of over 2 million items to browse and shop and now available in The Bahamas, a traditional courier service that provides clients with their own Miami P.O. Box Address to ship orders from U.S. online retailers. Customers who shop either way can benefit from its seamless last-mile delivery solution with its state-of-the-art ClickBox smart parcel locker network.

With its freight forwarding service now available, Aeropost shoppers in The Bahamas can enjoy a host of shipping benefits, including: sales tax-free US address; weight-based shipping, advanced order tracking; a simplified returns process, secure transactions, multiple secure payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and PayPal and ClickBox smart parcel locker pickup, at over 20+ locations including 24-hour package pickup at all Esso locations.