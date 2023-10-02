Aeropost expands with shipping services in The Bahamas

Streamlined, courier service complements existing extensive online marketplace
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Aeropost has expanded its scope of operations with the official launch of Aeropost Courier, Powered by Click to Collect Ltd., which now offers freight forwarding services and allows shoppers in The Bahamas to ship just about anything from U.S. online stores in addition to the existing ability to shop the company’s extensive online marketplace.
The regional e-commerce and cross-border logistics provider boasts a well-established presence in over 38 countries and territories throughout The Caribbean, Central and Latin America, with The Bahamas becoming the latest addition to its roster of countries in November 2021.
Aeropost is known globally for its dual shopping function: an extensive online catalog of over 2 million items to browse and shop and now available in The Bahamas, a traditional courier service that provides clients with their own Miami P.O. Box Address to ship orders from U.S. online retailers. Customers who shop either way can benefit from its seamless last-mile delivery solution with its state-of-the-art ClickBox smart parcel locker network.
With its freight forwarding service now available, Aeropost shoppers in The Bahamas can enjoy a host of shipping benefits, including: sales tax-free US address; weight-based shipping, advanced order tracking; a simplified returns process, secure transactions, multiple secure payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and PayPal and ClickBox smart parcel locker pickup, at over 20+ locations including 24-hour package pickup at all Esso locations.
H.E. Sebastian Bastian, the Executive Chairman of Aeropost and Co-Founder of Click Partners, LP, highlighted the unique advantage of Aeropost Courier’s sales tax-free U.S. address.
Bastian explained: “What’s going to make Aeropost unique in this offering and what our niche is going to be is Aeropost is one of four companies in the state of Florida that has its own zip code, and that zip code is a tax-free zip code.”
“So, when you are issued an Aeropost U.S. address to make your purchases and subsequently have them shipped to The Bahamas on behalf of us, the sites that you shop on would not even charge you tax because it’s a tax-free zip code.”
Gershan A. Major, Chief Executive Officer of Click to Collect Company Ltd and In-Country General Manager of Aeropost Bahamas, expressed the company’s eagerness to expand its operations by introducing courier/freight forwarding services.
“We are extremely excited to extend our business offering beyond our Aeropost Marketplace with the launch of our Click to Collect courier service,” said Major.
“Our personal and commercial customers have been asking for the ability to broaden their shopping and shipping experience with us. We have listened and we have executed.”
While making its debut in The Bahamas, Aeropost Courier has been in existence since 1986 and is an industry industry-leader in over 38 countries and territories across the world, distributing some 40,000 packages per week.
Aeropost Bahamas operates two hub locations: one on Carmichael Road and another on Thompson Boulevard. Additionally, smart parcel lockers are conveniently placed throughout Nassau, including Boyd Road, Cable Beach, Carmichael Road, Charles Saunders Highway, Mall at Marathon, Robinson Road, and Wulff Rd & East St. These lockers are also available at all eight Esso service station locations: Faith Avenue, Oakes Field Road, South Beach, East Street & Soldier Road, Village Road, Mackey Street, Baillou Hill Road, East Bay Street, and Fox Hill Road. In August 2023, Aeropost Bahamas added a ClickBox smart locker location at the University of The Bahamas’ Oakes Field Campus.
In 2021, Aeropost was acquired in a transformative deal by Click Partners, LP, a group of e-commerce and operations experts co-founded by Bahamian tech mogul, H.E. Sebastian Bastian.