Advanced poll pushed to Friday for Barbados voters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The advanced poll in Barbados will be held on Friday due to pandemic restrictions that require the designated presiding officer to be quarantined.

In an amendment to the emergency powers order last night, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said those circumstances shall be deemed beyond the control of the presiding officer and would make it impractical to conduct the poll tomorrow.

The order “modified” the Parliamentary Elections act “as if a reference to the words “continue the taking of the poll on that day, he may adjourn the proceedings until the following day” includes a reference to the words “the taking of the poll on that day, he may reschedule the proceedings to the following day””.

The advanced poll will be held tomorrow between the hours of 8am to 6pm in all other jurisdictions.

London, England, UK

The Bahamas High Commission, 10 Chesterfield Street, London, England, W1J 5JL, Telephone: 011-442-07-408-4488

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

The Bahamas High Commission, Metropolitan Life Centre, 50 O’Conner Suite 1313, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1P 6L2

Washington, DC, USA

The Embasy of The Bahamas, 2220 Massachusetts Avenue, NW Washington, DC, 20008, US Telephone: (202) 319-2660

New York, USA

The Bahamas Consulate Bahamas House, 231 East 46 th Street, New York, NY 10017, USA, Telephone: (212) 421-6420

Atlanta, Georga

The Bahamas Consulate, Park Central Building, 2970 Clairmont Road, NE Suites 690 Atlanta, Georgia, 30329, USA, Telephone: (404) 214-0492

Miami, Florida, USA

The Bahamas Consulate, Ingraham Building, Suite 818, 25 South East Second Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33131, Telephone: (305) 373-6295

Houston, Texas, USA

Crown Plaza Hotel, Gulf Coast Room, 8686 Kirby Drive Houston, Texas, 77054 Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (713)480-9226

St. James, Barbados

University of the West Indies, Arts Lecture Theatre, Cavehill Campus, Cavehill Barbados Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (246) 429-8285

Kingston, Jamaica

University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Kingston , Jamaica Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (876) 997-0249

Below is a listing for polling places in The Bahamas:

New Providence

H.O. Nash Jr. High School – Fort Charlotte, Garden Hills

C.R. Walker High School – Bains Town & Grants Town, Centreville

Doris Johnson High School – Elizabeth, St. Anne’s, Yamacraw

C.I. Gibson High School – Fox Hill, Free Town, Marathon

Government High School – Englerston, Mount Moriah, Saint Barnabas

Sadie Curtis Primary School – Nassau Village, Pinewood, Seabreeze

Garvin Tynes Primary School – Golden Isles, Tall Pines

C.V. Bethel High School – Bamboo Town, South Beach

Anatol Rodgers High School – Carmichael, Golden Gates, Southern Shores

Gambier Primary School – Killarney

Freeport, Grand Bahama:

St. George’s High School – Central Grand Bahama, East Grand Bahama

Jack Hayward Senior High School – Marco City

Eight Mile Rock High School – West Grand Bahama & Bimini

Jack Hayward Jr. High School – Pine Ridge

Family Island Constituencies will vote at the University of The Bahamas Michael Eldon Building.