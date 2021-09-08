Advanced poll pushed to Friday for Barbados voters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The advanced poll in Barbados will be held on Friday due to pandemic restrictions that require the designated presiding officer to be quarantined.
In an amendment to the emergency powers order last night, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said those circumstances shall be deemed beyond the control of the presiding officer and would make it impractical to conduct the poll tomorrow.
The order “modified” the Parliamentary Elections act “as if a reference to the words “continue the taking of the poll on that day, he may adjourn the proceedings until the following day” includes a reference to the words “the taking of the poll on that day, he may reschedule the proceedings to the following day””.
The advanced poll will be held tomorrow between the hours of 8am to 6pm in all other jurisdictions.
- London, England, UK
The Bahamas High Commission, 10 Chesterfield Street, London, England, W1J 5JL, Telephone: 011-442-07-408-4488
- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Bahamas High Commission, Metropolitan Life Centre, 50 O’Conner Suite 1313, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1P 6L2
- Washington, DC, USA
The Embasy of The Bahamas, 2220 Massachusetts Avenue, NW Washington, DC, 20008, US Telephone: (202) 319-2660
- New York, USA
The Bahamas Consulate Bahamas House, 231 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017, USA, Telephone: (212) 421-6420
- Atlanta, Georga
The Bahamas Consulate, Park Central Building, 2970 Clairmont Road, NE Suites 690 Atlanta, Georgia, 30329, USA, Telephone: (404) 214-0492
- Miami, Florida, USA
The Bahamas Consulate, Ingraham Building, Suite 818, 25 South East Second Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33131, Telephone: (305) 373-6295
- Houston, Texas, USA
Crown Plaza Hotel, Gulf Coast Room, 8686 Kirby Drive Houston, Texas, 77054 Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (713)480-9226
- St. James, Barbados
University of the West Indies, Arts Lecture Theatre, Cavehill Campus, Cavehill Barbados Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (246) 429-8285
- Kingston, Jamaica
University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Kingston, Jamaica Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (876) 997-0249
Below is a listing for polling places in The Bahamas:
New Providence
H.O. Nash Jr. High School – Fort Charlotte, Garden Hills
C.R. Walker High School – Bains Town & Grants Town, Centreville
Doris Johnson High School – Elizabeth, St. Anne’s, Yamacraw
C.I. Gibson High School – Fox Hill, Free Town, Marathon
Government High School – Englerston, Mount Moriah, Saint Barnabas
Sadie Curtis Primary School – Nassau Village, Pinewood, Seabreeze
Garvin Tynes Primary School – Golden Isles, Tall Pines
C.V. Bethel High School – Bamboo Town, South Beach
Anatol Rodgers High School – Carmichael, Golden Gates, Southern Shores
Gambier Primary School – Killarney
Freeport, Grand Bahama:
St. George’s High School – Central Grand Bahama, East Grand Bahama
Jack Hayward Senior High School – Marco City
Eight Mile Rock High School – West Grand Bahama & Bimini
Jack Hayward Jr. High School – Pine Ridge
Family Island Constituencies will vote at the University of The Bahamas Michael Eldon Building.