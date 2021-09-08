Advanced poll pushed to Friday for Barbados voters

LocalSeptember 8, 2021September 8, 2021 at 8:47 am Ava Turnquest
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The advanced poll in Barbados will be held on Friday due to pandemic restrictions that require the designated presiding officer to be quarantined.

In an amendment to the emergency powers order last night, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said those circumstances shall be deemed beyond the control of the presiding officer and would make it impractical to conduct the poll tomorrow.

The order “modified” the Parliamentary Elections act “as if a reference to the words “continue the taking of the poll on that day, he may adjourn the proceedings until the following day” includes a reference to the words “the taking of the poll on that day, he may reschedule the proceedings to the following day””.

The advanced poll will be held tomorrow between the hours of 8am to 6pm in all other jurisdictions.

  • London, England, UK
    The Bahamas High Commission, 10 Chesterfield Street, London, England, W1J 5JL, Telephone: 011-442-07-408-4488
  • Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
    The Bahamas High Commission, Metropolitan Life Centre, 50 O’Conner Suite 1313, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1P 6L2
  • Washington, DC, USA
    The Embasy of The Bahamas, 2220 Massachusetts Avenue, NW Washington, DC, 20008, US Telephone: (202) 319-2660
  • New York, USA
    The Bahamas Consulate Bahamas House, 231 East 46    th Street, New York, NY 10017, USA, Telephone: (212) 421-6420
  • Atlanta, Georga
    The Bahamas Consulate, Park Central Building, 2970 Clairmont Road, NE Suites 690 Atlanta, Georgia, 30329, USA, Telephone: (404) 214-0492
  • Miami, Florida, USA
    The Bahamas Consulate, Ingraham Building, Suite 818, 25 South East Second Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33131, Telephone: (305) 373-6295
  • Houston, Texas, USA
    Crown Plaza Hotel, Gulf Coast Room, 8686 Kirby Drive Houston, Texas, 77054     Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (713)480-9226
  • St. James, Barbados
    University of the West Indies, Arts Lecture Theatre, Cavehill Campus, Cavehill Barbados     Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (246) 429-8285
  • Kingston, Jamaica
    University of the West Indies,     Mona Campus, Kingston, Jamaica Honorary Consul’s Telephone: (876) 997-0249

Below is a listing for polling places in The Bahamas: 

New Providence

H.O. Nash Jr. High School – Fort Charlotte, Garden Hills

C.R. Walker High School – Bains Town & Grants Town, Centreville

Doris Johnson High School – Elizabeth, St. Anne’s, Yamacraw

C.I. Gibson High School – Fox Hill, Free Town, Marathon

Government High School – Englerston, Mount Moriah, Saint Barnabas

Sadie Curtis Primary School – Nassau Village, Pinewood, Seabreeze

Garvin Tynes Primary School – Golden Isles, Tall Pines

C.V. Bethel High School – Bamboo Town, South Beach

Anatol Rodgers High School – Carmichael, Golden Gates, Southern Shores

Gambier Primary School – Killarney

 

Freeport, Grand Bahama:

St. George’s High School – Central Grand Bahama, East Grand Bahama

Jack Hayward Senior High School – Marco City

Eight Mile Rock High School – West Grand Bahama & Bimini

Jack Hayward Jr. High School – Pine Ridge

 

Family Island Constituencies will vote at the University of The Bahamas Michael Eldon Building.

