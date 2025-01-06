Adult male seriously injured during dispute

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 45-year-old man sustained severe injuries during an altercation in Flamingo Gardens on Saturday January 4, 2025, after 10:00 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was involved in a dispute with another man at a home on Doubloon Drive. The conflict escalated, resulting in the suspect throwing hot liquid at the victim and striking him with a blunt object, investigators said.

The victim suffered severe facial and head injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he received medical treatment. His injuries are listed as serious.

Investigation continues.