Adult male found floating in Exuma waters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Exuma are investigating an alleged drowning near Jolly Hall Beach involving a 34-year- old male resident.

Police were informed of the incident on Monday, 13th January, 2025, after 11:00 a.m. According to preliminary reports, an unresponsive male was found floating in waters near the beach.

He was retrieved and later examined by the local doctor who pronounced him deceased, police said.

There were no visible signs of foul play, however, an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, as investigation continues, investigators indicated.