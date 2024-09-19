Adult male arrested following drug seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from Operation Ceasefire, including members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, arrested a 28-year-old male on Thursday September 19, 2024 after seizing 1.7 pounds of suspected

marijuana worth an estimated $2,700.00 from his home.

According to initial reports, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Landrail Close shortly after 3:00 a.m. During the search, they uncovered the drugs, which resulted in the 28-year- old’s subsequent arrest.

Investigations continue.