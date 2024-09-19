Watch ILTV Live
Adult attacked by men with machetes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police confirm that an adult male filed an official complaint on Thursday, September 19, 2024, after being assaulted with a deadly weapon by two males, an incident captured on video and widely shared across social media platforms.

Due to the graphic nature of the attack the video has been modified.

The assault occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, outside a business establishment on Alexandria Boulevard in Nassau Village. The victim was reportedly confronted and assaulted by two males, both armed with machetes.

The victim was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and later discharged.

Police are actively searching for the two suspects involved in this incident. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Southeastern Police Station at 557-5788, 911/919, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

