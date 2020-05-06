Additional three COVID-19 cases on New Providence

Nine new cases since partial reopening on Monday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three more people have tested positively for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Providence, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 92.

The new COVID-19 patients consist of two women, ages 54 and 26, and one man, 36.

Each of the patients were allowed to isolate at home.

According to health officials, none of the new cases had a recent history of travel, indicating their infections were the result of community transmission.

It was unclear if the new cases were linked to any existing COVID-19 patients.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other COVID-19 positive cases,” the ministry said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Since the partial reopening up of the economy on Monday, there have been nine newly confirmed cases of the virus.

The country has been closed since March 27 due to the pandemic, with only essential services and businesses operating.

The Bahamas moved to the second phase of the government’s six-phased plan to reopening the economy on Monday.

Phase ‘1B’ allows businesses with capacity to provide delivery and curbside services to operate with strict social distancing protocols between 8am and 5pm.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the phased re-opening is aimed at striking the right balance between “permitting some level of further commerce to resume while still maintaining a vigilant national position” against COVID-19.

Of the 92 cases of the virus in the country, there have been 72 cases in New Providence, 11 in Bimini, eight in Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

Fifty-five cases remain active, according to the ministry.

Eight patients remain in hospital.

Twenty-six people have recovered.

There have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of this afternoon, 1,500 people have been tested for the virus.