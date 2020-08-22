Acklins records first COVID-19 case

Health officials monitoring four more suspected cases in Acklins, three in Crooked Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed a positive case of coronavirus on Acklins, while another four suspected cases were being monitored, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Additionally, three suspected cases were being monitored on Crooked Island, which has yet to have any confirmed cases of the virus.

The OPM said active contact tracing was underway on both islands.

It imposed the emergency order being recognized in New Providence, Grand Bahama and numerous other islands with COVID-19 cases to Acklins and Crooked Island, including the 10pm to 5am curfew.

“The provisions are being applied to both islands on the advice of health officials,” the statement read.

Eyewitness News reported today that nursing officer for Crooked Island and Long Cay Beulah Carroll had advised residents in a notice yesterday that there had been a confirmed positive case of the virus in the district.

“Currently, half of our health team is in quarantine and persons have been isolated because of a suspicion of the COVID-19 virus here in Crooked Island,” she said in a notice.

“We are not sure who has been in contact with these persons.

“Furthermore, please protect yourself and continue to practice the COVID-19 procedures.”

Carroll further urged the public to not be relaxed anymore and to continue properly practicing social distancing, hand sanitizing, and mask-wearing.”

Earlier today, Crooked Islands and Acklins Administrator Gilbert Kemp advised residents that the daily ferry services between the two islands will be suspended on Saturday until further notice.

As of yesterday, there were 1,610 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas.

There were 950 cases in New Providence, 515 cases in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 44 in Abaco, 14 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, six in Exuma, five in Eleuthera, two in Inagua, one in Andros and 20 cases with locations pending.