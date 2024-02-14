ACCIDENT AT SEA: Tour boat runs over fisherman in Nassau Harbour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A tour boat reportedly ran over a fisherman in the Nassau Harbour Wednesday morning and allegedly fled the scene before documenting the incident with local authorities.

Toby Smith told Eyewitness News exclusively that he witnessed the entire ordeal; he claims that the fisherman was in his boat in the Nassau Harbour when a tour boat, which Smith said had no visible registration numbers, allegedly ran over the man and eventually fled the scene to continue its tour to a nearby private island.

Video footage in the aftermath of the reported incident showed an overturned smaller vessel and a large tour boat, with tourists on board, circling the area where the alleged incident unfolded.