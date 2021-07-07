“ABOVE AND BEYOND”: COP commends officers involved in motorist tussle from viral video

COP scolds public for not intervening to assist officer and treating it “as a joke or as if they were watching a movie”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle yesterday commended two police officers for their “professional conduct” during an altercation with a civilian during an arrest on Tonique Williams Darling Highway on Monday.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing a uniformed officer attempting to restrain the civilian, who then strikes the officer multiple times and attempts to fight back.

Another plainclothes officer can be seen coming from the rear of the video, withdrawing his service weapon and warning the civilian, allowing the uniformed officer to subdue and arrest him.

Rolle said the officer spotted the man on a motorcycle driving recklessly in and out of traffic along Tonique Williams Darling Highway, “causing mere mayhem on the street”.

He said he stopped him and with the help of his senior colleague, was able to get a handle on the situation and arrest the suspect.

“This is what we talk about when we say police officers put their life on the line each and every day to keep the public safe and I thought it was in poor taste for individuals to rather than to not assist to make a joke of it as if they were watching a movie,” said Rolle during the Commissioner’s Commendation Ceremony.

Rolle applauded both officers — Constable Tyrese Smith, who has two years of service within the force, and Sergeant Travis Strachan, who has 12 years, for their courage and professional conduct.

“It is that fundamental belief — ‘I am my brother’s keeper; I am my sister’s keeper’ — that makes this country work,” the commissioner said.

“Sergeant Strachan, on July 5, 2021, you exemplified the statement ‘I am my brother’s keeper’. You saw your colleague…in need of assistance and without hesitation, you rendered aid, which resulted in a successful arrest.

“Due to your dedication and wellness to assist Sergeant Strachan, you went above and beyond your duties and the superb manner in which you have performed is in keeping with Royal Bahamas Police Force highest traditions.

“I commend you for your professional conduct and of courage.”

The officers both received a monetary gift of $1,000 each.

Police said the suspect was charged with dangerous and reckless driving, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

“When we say police officers put their life on the line each and every day, this is what we are talking about,” Rolle reiterated.

“We make the sacrifice and I would expect members of the public to treat police officers, their sons or daughters, better, [and not] as though they are watching a movie.”