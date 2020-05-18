Abaco memorial service for Hurricane Dorian victims set for Friday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) has confirmed the Service of Remembrance for the victims of Hurricane Dorian will take place on Friday at 10am.

The service and burial will be led by the Bahamas Christian Council and Abaco Christian Council, according to a press statement.

The service will take place at the Public Cemetery, S.C. Bootle Highway, Central Pines.

“It is important to celebrate the lives of those who perished during Hurricane Dorian,” said Katherine Forbes-Smith, Managing Director of the DRA.

“We think it is now possible to have an appropriate service to honour those who died while allowing members of the Abaco community to participate in a manner that upholds public health guidelines.”

The DRA maintained honouring those who lost their lives during Hurricane Dorian is a priority, alongside the Abaco Christian Council, Bahamas Christian Council and Bahamas United Funeral Homes and Morticians Association.

The remembrance service was previously postponed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019.