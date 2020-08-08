Abaco food stores, restaurants allowed to open on weekdays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An amendment to the latest emergency order permits food stores and takeaway restaurants in Abaco and its cays to operate on weekdays during the lockdown period.

The amendment order was released yesterday.

Grocery stores on Abaco will now be allowed to open from 7am to 5am on weekdays.

Restaurants in Abaco and its cays that utilize takeaway or curbside services are now allowed to operate between 6am and 7pm on weekdays.

The latest amendment also permits food stores throughout the country to open until 7pm on designated days during the lockdown.

Wholesale and retail food stores are permitted to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Gas stations will also be permitted to open on Tuesdays and Thursdays to restock goods from 7am to 5am.