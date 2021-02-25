PM: Abaco facing increased curfew for two-week period

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following a “slight increase” in coronavirus cases on Abaco, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis advised today that the island’s curfew will be adjusted.

Responding to questions from the media regarding the uptick in cases on the island, Minnis said: “We have survived this entire COVID pandemic because of the restriction used…and we tried to minimize the spread to the other islands.

“We understand that Abaco is experiencing a slight increase and that concerns us.”

The prime minister noted a medical team has already been mobilized to the island and has recommended the island’s curfew be readjusted from a 10pm to 5am curfew to an 8pm to 5am curfew.

He said: “We intend to make that adjustment, 8pm to 5am, on Sunday. That would give them time to make the necessary adjustments.

“And all individuals leaving Abaco mainland to any of the other mainland Family Islands will have to get a PCR test done and this would be done for two weeks.”

As of Tuesday, Abaco had recorded 240 total cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

The island saw 14 confirmed cases over the past week.

A 10pm to 5am curfew stills exists on New Providence, Eleuthera and Exuma.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 8,496, with 990 of those cases active.