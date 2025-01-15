Abaco Christian Council condemns alleged sexual abuse of young boy in viral video

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Abaco Christian Council is calling for swift justice to be served following the circulation of a video in which an adult female reportedly sexually assaulted a male child.

The council’s president, Silbert Mills addressed the matter in a post to his Facebook page on Wednesday morning and called for anyone who may know the woman involved to contact local police.

“There is a sick video circulating on social media of a woman abusing a little boy. They are saying she’s in Abaco. If you know this woman, please let the authorities know. We in the Christian Community do not support this and join in with the public in the call for justice.”