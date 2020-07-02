Abaco business in breach of COVID orders temporarily shut down

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An Abaco business has been shut down after authorities found patrons failing to adhere to the emergency orders while on the premises.

Officers visited Calypso Restaurant on SC Bootle Highway in Cooper Town around 11am on Wednesday, according to the police statement.

The officers reportedly observed the restaurant was not ensuring patrons following the protocols set out in the order.

“The premises was immediately shutdown and the owner of the establishment was warned of prosecution,” said Superintendent Terecita Pinder.

In several videos uploaded to its Facebook page on June 24, several mask-less patrons at the restaurant and bar were dancing while signing karaoke while nearly a dozen others watched from the seats.

When contacted, an employee of the restaurant, who did not wish to be named, said the business was temporarily shut down as the karaoke session got a “little carried away”.

The employee said: “We had a little karaoke gathering yesterday and it got a little out of hand as far as curfew you know, so they shut it down last night because of the curfew. But we’re back open today.”

During a national address on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said tourists and residents could face a $200 fine and/or one month in prison for failure to wear face masks.

Business establishment that allow customers to enter or remain in an establishment without facial masks can be fined $500 in the first instance with the possibility of temporary closure and greater level of fines for further infractions.

He warned the public as the country reopens and the public returns to beaches and other public spaces, that strict social distancing protocols must be adhered to or would be heavy fines and the possibility of returning to earlier phases of the reopening.