Abaco Big Bird targets August market return

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Local poultry manufacturer Abaco Big Bird said yesterday it is intent on doing its part to mitigate any meat shortage and help “keep our people fed”.

Operations manager Lance Pinder told Eyewitness News the farm is now eyeing a return to market in August after deciding to seek an alternative source for necessary farm equipment.

“We were planning to have chickens available in May/June but COVID-19 has created some complications as the factories making some of our equipment had to close,” Pinder said.

“We probably would have just waited to see what would happen but given what’s going on with meat production and possible shortages we decided to order some extra materials from another supplier to repair the one poultry house that we have left standing.”

He said: “We want to get something going sooner rather than later. We have to try and keep our people fed. It wouldn’t be a huge amount but something is better than nothing.”

Pinder said the company should be able to produce 30,000-40,000 pounds of chicken per month.

He noted that prior to Hurricane Dorian the company had five poultry houses that could hold 13,000-18,000 chickens depending on the time of year.

“Four were flattened and one was severely damaged and it needed to be replaced but with the situation that’s going on I want to repair it,” Pinder said.

“That equipment is not something you can just get out of Home Depot.”

Prior to Dorian, the company employed between 35-40 people.