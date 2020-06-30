Abaco Big Bird eyeing August revival

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian poultry producers Abaco Big Bird said yesterday that it is on track to have product to market by August, noting that there is “definite interest’ in its revival.

Lance Pinder, operations manager, said: “We got chicks on the ground now and they will be ready the first week or so of August. We will have some product in August and then there will probably be a little gap after that.

“You have to get enough houses to have a steady supply. It will be a few months until we have a steady supply but you have to start somewhere.”

The well-known Abaco poultry producer was severely impacted by hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

Pinder said there has been strong interest in the company’s revival with orders coming in steadily.

“Everyday I am getting orders from people wanting chicken,” he continued.

“People are anxious. There is definite interest. We have a good brand. People are missing it. We’re excited to get back into production . Its been almost a year since we had chicken production here on the farm.

“We will have two other chicken houses on the ground by mid-July. It will probably be October before they get up and going. That will make four houses and then we should have a steady flow in terms of poultry production.”