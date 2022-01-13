“A MATTER OF URGENCY”: Bar Association president calls for independent public inquiry into country’s COVID-19 response

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Bar Association President Khalil Parker yesterday called on the government to establish an independent public inquiry into this nation’s COVID-19 pandemic response “as a matter of urgency”.

Parker was speaking at the Bahamas Judiciary Virtual Opening of the 2022 legal year.

“The emergency powers regime involves significant and substantive interference with the lives and livelihoods of every Bahamian citizen, resident, and visitor throughout its duration,” he said.

“It is therefore essential that a clear account be given of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the decisions made under the emergency powers regime. I am therefore calling on the government to as a matter of urgency, establish an independent public inquiry into The Bahamas pandemic response.”

Parker continued: “The COVID-19 experience ought to inform our economic recovery efforts and the strength and compassion of our business community should be rewarded by focused and robust attention on statutory and regulatory reforms to support, sustain and help to grow our heavily squeezed middle class. Comprehensive consumer protection laws and financial services regulation agreed at ensuring that Bahamians in the Bahamas are getting a fair deal is essential.”