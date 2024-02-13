A look at last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Vendors at the R.M. Bailey Park say they are anticipating the last-minute rush of shoppers for Valentine’s Day as the “day of love,” is less than 24 hours away.

Vendors told Eyewitness News Tuesday afternoon that they’ve got a wide variety of items including “colorful teddy bears, body sprays, wines, toys, men’s apparel, gift baskets and more.”

R.M Bailey Park Vendors and Allied Venues Association President Karen Brown shared that sales on Valentine’s Day merchandise have been slow so far; but, she was quick to note that customers are usually wait until the last minute to purchase their love gifts.