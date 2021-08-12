A LONG TIME COMING: Central Bank says $100 AD Hanna bill was five years in the making

CBOB reveals plans to honor Bahamian founding father predate Minnis administration

Opposition accuses govt of trying to take credit for the initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian $100 banknote bearing the image of Arthur D Hanna has been in development for five years, according to The Central Bank of The Bahamas, which said it will release the note next month.

The regulator, in a statement offering condolences to Hanna’s family on his recent passing, noted: “Since 2016, the Central Bank has worked alongside the government to design a new $100 banknote bearing an image of Mr Hanna.

“This version of the $100 banknote would have marked the first occasion in the country’s history that a banknote would have borne an image of a living Bahamian, recognizing the individual’s contributions to the country’s development while still alive.”

It added: “Despite this turn of events, the Central Bank will release the note in September 2021, after five years of development. For context, the public should note that the redesign and production of a banknote is a time-intensive initiative. The process to source and license a portrait, design the aesthetics, add security, choose the optimal substrate (cotton, polymer or composite) and print and deliver the notes can take many years to accomplish.

“The Central Bank is pleased with the $100 banknote it is about to release and invites the public to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information.”

On Monday, during an emergency sitting of Parliament amidst a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said: “So that we can remember the contributions of the honorable AD Hanna, a new $100 bill bearing the face of AD Hanna, replacing that of the queen, will commence to be issued in The Bahamas in 2022.”

But Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell said in a statement yesterday that after speaking with current Leader Philip Brave Davis and former Leader Perry Christie, both confirmed that the decision to put the image of Hanna on the $100 note was one taken by the previous PLP Cabinet.

“If the Minnis administration wanted to be brave, they should have announced the removal of Stafford Sands from the $10 bill and its replacement with the image of Dame Doris Johnson,” Mitchell said.

“In typical fashion, the FNM (Free National Movement) and Dr Minnis are seeking credit for the PLP’s work. Shame on them. Our leaders in the House will determine whether the prime minister misled the House and what the consequences of that should be.”