A helping hand, primary school students unite

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Friday, sixth-grade students from Queens College (QC) and Uriah McPhee Primary School launched a special initiative aimed at fostering support between the two schools. Kyrie Campbell, the initiative’s founder, shared with Eyewitness News that the goal is to help students navigate the challenges they face as sixth graders by providing mutual support.

The students from QC gifted goodie-bags filled with books and school supplies.

Brenden Miller, Head Boy at Uriah McPhee Primary School, expressed his gratitude for the new partnership, emphasizing the importance of young Bahamians looking out for each other.

National Security Minister and Freetown Member of Parliament Wayne Munroe was present at the launch event Friday morning, along with administrators from both schools, to mark the beginning of this collaborative effort.