A DANGEROUS TREND: Murders up 73% for first three quarters of 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Continuing a trend observed earlier this year, murders for the third quarter of 2021 have sharply risen compared to the same period in 2020, an Eyewitness News analysis of data provided by the police force on murders for both periods has revealed.

There were 68 murders up to September 30, 2019, compared to 48 recorded during the same period in 2020.

Up to September 30, 2021, a total of 83 murders had been recorded.

This represents an increase in murders of 73 percent over 2020 and 20 percent over 2019.

There were a total of 73 murders last year — the lowest on record in over a decade.

There were 95 murders in 2019, a four percent increase over the 91 murders in 2018, the lowest in almost a decade at the point it was recorded.

Murders were up 67 percent for the first half of 2021 — 57 murders between January 1 and June 30, 2021, compared to 34 murders between January 1 and June 30, 2020.

A closer look at killings this year shows there were 10 murders in January, 11 in March, 11 in April, and seven in May.

Another 11 murders were recorded in June, eight in July, eight in August and seven in September.

The former administration acknowledged that the widescale lockdowns and curfews implemented last year during the height of the ongoing pandemic slowed crime.

The Bahamas remains largely open, with only a curfew remaining in place from 11.59pm to 5am and restrictions surrounding social gatherings and travel.

The latest killing took place last night when a man was killed on Windsor Lane off Market Street.

Details were scarce up to press time, however, another man had been shot and killed in the same area, on Windsor Lane West in the Big Yard, just the day before.

According to reports, officers responding to reports of gunshots on Tuesday found the victim lying on the ground outside a residence in a pool of blood. A lone gunman shot the man, who was in his late 20s.

In addition to 2015, when there were 146 murders — the highest recorded — there have been murder records in 2007 (78), 2009 (85), 2010 (94) and 2011 (127).

This week, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe acknowledged the recent spate of murders.

He said the government’s efforts will center around stopping people from becoming criminals, not dissimilar from his predecessor, who committed that the Minnis administration would tackle the root causes of crime.

The former administration allocated millions of dollars for technology and equipment to aid in the fight against crime.

In many instances, these upgrades to the crime-fighting arsenal have been rolled out in phases.

The minister said any good technology and/or methods left over will be continued.

But former Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said progress is being made on a systematic problem that will not be fixed overnight.