A Chilling Account: Don Saunders Murdered

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An elderly Gambier Village resident gave his chilling account of the murder of former politician Don Saunders who was gunned down Wednesday night outside of a business establishment.

The resident said he heard gunfire erupt late last night and reportedly saw the alleged gunmen as they made their escape in what he said appeared to be a dark colored Japanese vehicle.

The elderly man, whose identity has not been disclosed, said he is a bit shaken after the incident and “a bit fearful.”

He told Eyewitness News Thursday morning that Gambier Village is not known for such violent crimes of this nature.

Police revealed Wednesday night that the culprits allegedly attempted to rob the business establishment and fired shots as they exited. Patrons of the establishment reportedly attempted to flee the scene as the gunfire erupted; however, Saunders was unsuccessful in fleeing the area and was shot dead.

Police investigations continue in this matter.