Shell Saxon Superstars sweep Junkanoo season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Shell Saxon Superstars emerged as the official winners of the 2019/2020 Junkanoo season after disputed Boxing Day results were overturned.

The Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Limited (JCNP) chairman Dion Miller yesterday defended the judging process after the Valley Boys announced their resignation and boycott of future JCNP-run parades.

“The JCNP is a combination of about 24 to 25 groups, the Valley Boys is one group in that pie, so we have six other category a groups,” Miller said.

“The JCNP represents the collective so we look out for the best interest of all of our groups. Our job is to prepare for the parades, whether that’s with all or some of the groups, we’re here for the greater good so we’re not going to focus on one or two entities.”

The Valley Boys’ resignation letter, dated January 27, comes after the group issued an ultimatum over the protest of the 2019 Boxing Parade results.

The ‘A’ Category group was named the unofficial winner of the 2019 Boxing Day parade, securing 81.44 points, and Saxons Superstars placed second with 80.01 points.

The results have been hotly debated on social media with junkanooers questioning the fairness of penalties and several groups protesting the scores with the Independent Review Committee (IRC).

In a statement yesterday, Valley Boys Chairman Brian Adderley said: “We trust that a new entity will be put in place to manage future Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Parades so that justice and fairness can prevail in future Junkanoo competitions.”

The official results for the Christmas parade showed that Saxons earned a score of 85.02 with no penalties.

The Valley Boys, which performed under the theme “The Games We Play”, placed second in the A category, earning a score of 81.44 after being penalized three points.

One Family received 74.19 points, placing third with 12 penalized points.

Genesis Warhawks placed fourth with 76.71 points after receiving three penalties and Roots placed fourth, receiving a score of 69.31 after being penalized 10 points.

Saxons also swept the 2020 New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade, taking the top spot and all categories with their ‘Bahamian or Nuttin’ theme.



In the B Category, Colours took home first place in both parades.

Although the official ruling of the IRC is binding on all groups involved in the parades, the JCNP said they took issue with several aspects of the report.

“Needless to say, the JCNP is of the view that due to the situation that occurred during 2019/2020 parade season, the IRC and the protest procedures in general needs to be reviewed,” the organization said.

“The corporation is committed to reforming this segment of the parade aftermath in short order ahead of the 2020/2021 Junkanoo season.”

The JCNP added that while it is disappointed in the Valley Boys decision it wishes them the best in their future endeavors.