97 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has reported 97 new cases of COVID-19, adding two additional deaths are now under investigation.

The ministry released the new figures for Thursday, August 27, shortly after 1am this morning.

Of the new cases, there were 82 in New Providence, six in Grand Bahama and nine with locations pending.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,020.

The number of deaths, including cases still under investigation, has risen to 50.

According to the ministry, there were nine more recovered cases and three more hospitalizations.

There have been 1,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 543 in Grand Bahama, 67 in Abaco, 53 in Bimini, 19 in Exuma, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, eight in Inagua, five in Eleuthera, four in Acklins, two in Crooked Island, and one in Andros.

There are 77 confirmed cases with locations pending.