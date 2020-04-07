90-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen has confirmed the death of a 90-year-old COVID-19 patient in hospital today.

The elderly man’s death brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to six.

Officials have confirmed 33 cases of the respiratory illness in the country, as of yesterday.

There have been 27 confirmed cases in New Providence, five in Grand Bahama and one from Bimini.

While The Bahamas’ cases per capita of COVID-19 are on par with most of its Caribbean neighbors, its case fatality rate (CFR) appears notably higher than other countries where deaths have occurred.

The Bahamas’ CFR was over 17 percent as of Sunday.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said country’s healthcare system will be “overwhelmed” on this current track.

At the time, 11 patients had been hospitalized — three were very ill while the other eight were stable.