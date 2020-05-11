88-year-old woman is latest COVID-19 case

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An 88-year-old woman from New Providence has become the latest COVID-19 case after a three-day lull in new cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, the woman has been hospitalized.

There have been 93 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas — 73 in New Providence, 11 in Bimini, eight in Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases. Investigations are ongoing,” the ministry said.

There are 43 active cases of COVID-19, according to the ministry.

Six patients remain in hospital, meaning 13.9 percent of cases have required hospitalization.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered cases increased to 39.

There have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of today, 1,634 people had been tested for the virus.

Globally, there have been over 4 million cases, over 284,000 deaths.

Another 1.4 million have recovered across the world.