80-year-old man is latest to contract COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An additional case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in The Bahamas, according to the Ministry of Health.

The latest case, an 80-year-old man from New Providence with no history of travel, is reportedly in isolation at home.

The ministry did not advise how many people the senior citizen came into contact with.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases. Investigations are ongoing,” the ministry said.

“The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended.”

As of yesterday, there were 101 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 43 were active.

There were no new cases reported in three days prior.

Of the 101 cases of the virus in the country, there have been 79 cases in New Providence, 13 in Bimini, eight in Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

Four patients remain in hospital, down from the six previously reported.

Forty-seven people have recovered.

There have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of this afternoon, 2,050 people have been tested for the virus.

Today, Parliament passed a resolution extending the state of emergency to June 29.

In a communication to Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced The Bahamas will move to ‘Phase 3’ next Tuesday, which allows for a large cross-section of non-essential businesses to operate, the reopening of worship in sanctuaries and will see curfew restrictions eased further.

He has said the phased re-opening is aimed at striking the right balance between “permitting some level of further commerce to resume while still maintaining a vigilant national position” against COVID-19.

Notwithstanding the June 29 extension, the prime minister said there could be further easing of restriction and opening before then.

However, he has said that is contingent on the number of new cases and the healthcare sector’s ability to handle a potential resurgence, among other factors.