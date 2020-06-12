80 nationals and residents return home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that 80 nationals and residents returned home from the United Kingdom, various European countries and the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Cuba.

“Of that amount, there were 61 persons who returned from the United Kingdom, various European countries and the Turks and Caicos Islands, while 19 persons returned from Cuba,” the MOF statement read.

“This was an exercise that involved careful coordination with the overseas offices of The Bahamas and other agencies of the government such as the Ministry of Health and the Departments of Immigration and Social Services, as well as with Bahamasair.”

The statement read: “It also involved close collaboration with the Governments of the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Cuba. On behalf of the Government of The Bahamas, the Ministry wishes to thank these friendly countries, respectively, for the role they played in facilitating the smooth return of our nationals and residents.”

It added: “The Ministry will continue to advise members of the public if additional flights are organized.”