78 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths today as the number of cases in the country climbed to 2,135.

The ministry reported 78 new cases — 63 in New Providence, four in Grand Bahama and 11 with locations still pending.

According to a statement, a 99-year-old man died on August 26; and two men aged 63 and 53 died yesterday.

The total number of deaths stands at 43, and there are 10 more deaths still under investigation.

According to the ministry’s dashboard, there have been 27 additional recoveries.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by three to 77.

According to the ministry, there are 1,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 547 in Grand Bahama, 67 in Abaco, 53 in Bimini, 19 in Exuma, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, eight in Inagua, five in Eleuthera, four in Acklins, two in Crooked Island, and one in Andros.

There are 88 confirmed cases with locations pending.