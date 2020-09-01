77-year-old is the latest to die from COVID-19, 50 more cases recorded

Mayaguana records its first two cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 77-year-old man of New Providence became the latest victim of COVID-19, health officials said tonight.

According to the Ministry of Health, the man died this morning.

The death toll now stands at 44, including seven COVID-19-positive people who died form another illness.

Thirteen deaths were still being investigated.

Health officials also confirmed an additional 50 cases of the virus, including the first recorded cases for Mayaguana.

Of the new cases, there were 33 in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama, three in Inagua, two in Mayaguana, one in Long Island, which recorded its first case on Sunday, and nine cases pending locations.

There have been a total of 2,217 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,352 remain active.

Recovered cases stand at 801, up from the 782 people recorded as recovered on Sunday.

As recovered cases increased, hospitalizations also declined.

According to health officials, 66 cases were hospitalized, compared to the 86 hospitalized cases on Sunday.

Of the total cases, there have been 1,378 in New Providence, 552 in Grand Bahama, 67 in Abaco, 53 in Bimini, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, 19 in Exuma, 11 in Inagua, six in Eleuthera, four in Acklins, one in Andros, two in Crooked Island, two in Long Island, two in Mayaguana and 97 cases with locations pending.

Today, a wide range of businesses were allowed to open nationwide, including dry cleaning and laundry services, salons and barbershops, as well as beaches with some restrictions.